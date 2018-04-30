Poor Wayne Allyn Root!

He is “targeted, mocked, denigrated and punished” by liberals and the mainstream media for working hard and being financially successful.

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By his own acknowledgment, Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root lives in a gated section of Anthem and has a financially successful life style as a result of his work as a professional gambler and conspiracy peddler. Yet he remains an unhappy man because he is “targeted, mocked, denigrated and punished” by liberals and the mainstream media for working hard and being financially successful.

Poor baby! Such feelings of inadequacy should provide RJ readers insight into his paranoid view of the world around him.