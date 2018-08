AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File

What should Pope Francis do about Theodore McCarrick for “credible” abuses of altar servers and seminarians when he was in Newark; Metuchen, New Jersey; New York City; and Washington, D.C.? Why did church management crown McCarrick with a “red hat” despite decades of these rumors known even by the current archbishop of D.C., Donald Wuerl? Then came the release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report about 300 priests who abused 1,000 youngsters over 70 years.

Pope Francis needs to act — quickly.