Pot licensing information should be available to the public

Secret owners of an all cash business? What could possibly go wrong?

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

It is not often that I agree with the Review-Journal’s editorial positions, but the Thursday editorial (“What is there to hide?”) was an exception. The editorial noted that, “Bureaucrats in a handful of jurisdictions — notably North Las Vegas and Sparks — have refused to reveal the names of people who received coveted licenses to grow and sell pot, arguing that marijuana business license data aren’t public.”

Let’s see if I understand this: Secret owners of an all cash business? What could possibly go wrong?