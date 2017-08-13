ad-fullscreen
Letters

Pot licensing information should be available to the public

James C. Sida Henderson
August 12, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

It is not often that I agree with the Review-Journal’s editorial positions, but the Thursday editorial (“What is there to hide?”) was an exception. The editorial noted that, “Bureaucrats in a handful of jurisdictions — notably North Las Vegas and Sparks — have refused to reveal the names of people who received coveted licenses to grow and sell pot, arguing that marijuana business license data aren’t public.”

Let’s see if I understand this: Secret owners of an all cash business? What could possibly go wrong?

 

