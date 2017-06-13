President had a point about London mayor

President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Kathleen Parker complains in her Sunday commentary about President Donald Trump’s ridicule of the London mayor’s statement after their recent terror attack. Ms. Parker says it was “fake news” because in a tweet limited to 140 characters the president wrote, “Mayor of London says ‘there is no reason to be alarmed’!” when the mayor was actually talking about the increased police presence.

Ms. Parker has no such limitation to her column length, yet she also truncated the mayor’s speech, omitting that Mayor Sadiq Khan went on to say London “is the safest global city in the world, if not the safest global city in the world.” But then, in September 2016, the mayor was quoted in the Evening Standard as saying terror attacks are “part and parcel of life in a big city.”

Ms Parker’s utterly wrong and false narrative, now a liberal left extremist meme, merely serves to defame our president. Some liberals say the West created modern day jihadis by our treatment of Arabs. So maybe our chattering class could consider a little more to what extent they are involved in creating President Trump’s image and try giving the man a chance.

Do any members of the media realize their incessant coverage of the president’s more controversial comments serves to create the very social environment they are bemoaning? Oh, wait, that’s the point, isn’t it?