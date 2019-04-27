President should retire after his first term

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

I’ve got a feeling that President Donald Trump should forgo a second term, much as in 1974 I had a feeling that Muhammad Ali should retire after knocking out George Foreman.

How can Mr. Trump beat what he’s already done? He pulled off the biggest upset in U.S. presidential history, more than survived the Mueller investigation and helped build two big pillars of a successful presidency: a strong economy and no new wars.

Why continue to trade political haymakers with the opposition and risk big damage in the process? Mr. Trump does seem to like a fight, as did Ali, but at his age, it might be more fun on the sidelines endlessly rocking the establishment’s boat with tweets — all while crowing that he was “the greatest.”