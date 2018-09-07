Price of tickets to new Las Vegas minor league stadium too high

We were in our season ticket seats as Peter Alonso made history at Cashman Field.

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation.

We were in our season ticket seats as Peter Alonso made history at Cashman Field (“Good ride: Deep shot ends Cashman finale,” Tuesday Review-Journal). In front of me was next year’s season ticket prices.

We have been told we “would love the new place,” but tickets “would be a few dollars more.” Similar tickets for us would more than double and require a three-year contract. Few dollars, indeed.

Someone needs to tell the Howard Hughes Corporation it is AAA baseball. They are not building Fenway Park.