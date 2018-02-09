Program to help distressed Nevada homeowners a bust for one resident

It is utterly disheartening to know that the administrators of this program are so insensitive to Nevadans in need.

In response to your Saturday article, “Nevada to lose $6.7 million in homeowner assistance”:

On Oct. 16, 2015, I attended a seminar at which then-Sen. Harry Reid stressed that he had gotten these funds approved for Nevadans struggling with their mortgages. We promptly submitted our application. But after submission and re-submission of documents, we were declared ineligible for assistance.

In November 2016, we resubmitted an application. That one was also denied. We then petitioned an appeal committee with the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation to review our application. We were not informed of the committee’s decision. The representative that we were in contact with did not return our calls.

In my opinion, it is utterly deplorable and disheartening to know that the administrators of this program are so insensitive to Nevadans in need. They would rather see the funds revert back to Washington than provide assistance.