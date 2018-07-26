Progressives embrace anything that would weaken America

AP Photo/Ben Margot

If it weakens America, then the “progressives” are for it.

They want to repeal the tax cuts and then increase taxes. They want to eliminate ICE so criminals can run rampant. They want to beat the war drums with Russia and act like there are no negative consequences to doing so. They say they care about the integrity of our elections but resist voter ID laws. They want open borders and do everything in their power to facilitate importing the poorest and least educated of the Third World.

And now, an ever-growing number of “progressives” call themselves socialists, which is a direct enemy of capitalism. Yes, that capitalism — which made the United States the richest country that has ever existed.