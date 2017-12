Walmart has an excellent employee medical plan and it pays a fair wage for the work performed.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Just read the Monday letter to the Review-Journal by Michael Winne, “They owe us.” I believe he needs to do some research. Walmart has an excellent employee medical plan and it pays a fair wage for the work performed.

It is about time to stop providing false information regarding Walmart. No one forces anyone to work at the store. It is a choice and almost a beginner’s job. If you stay and move into management, a very decent salary is provided.