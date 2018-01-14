Letters

Property tax caps also hurt the Clark County School District

Thomas Stamcoff Las Vegas
January 13, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Jan. 3 column on the Clark County School District’s finances, Victor Joecks omitted an important tax reduction that led to some of the issues he cited.

In 2009-2010, my property taxes were $3,182; in 2012-2013, they were reduced to $2,212. They are presently $2,484. This is due to the decreased value of our homes and the present statute that caps increases at 3 percent.

Property owners have enjoyed this reduction, but how about the reduced funding for schools and government services? Do we expect a reduction in worker salaries and services provided because of our reduced tax revenue? I don’t think so.

If we want to throw darts at the school district, a simple chart that shows school funding per student for the past 10 years might help. But do remember that most costs escalate, as do our wages.

