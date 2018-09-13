Letters

Protesting professor needs a civics lesson

Carolyn Boyle Las Vegas
September 12, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

So Mark J. Bird, a professor at the College of Southern Nevada, decided to shoot himself in the arm to protest President Trump (“CSN professor facing gun charges,” Wednesday Review-Journal). Is this supposed to make the president resign his office? Has he heard of voting?

