Public sector employee benefits and tax money

It has to come from somewhere.

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

In his Sunday commentary, Bernard Paolini, president of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada, essentially argues that the millions spent in court battles to keep state pension data secret is not taxpayer money. He says half the money to fund the Public Employees Retirement System comes from public workers and the other half comes from the agencies.

But because the agencies are funded by tax dollars, half the money wasted in fighting court orders was taxpayer money. It seems as if he didn’t want to acknowledge that half.

The question: Because the courts have once again ruled that the information is public, will PERS finally comply? Mr. Paolini does not say.