ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Public-sector pensions are a real problem

Tom Sauter Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
July 1, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I just finished reading your recent editorial, “Pension reform.” As a retired firefighter, I agree with you 100 percent. Public employee pensions are out of control and unsustainable. There is no justification for 80 percent, 90 percent or 100 percent pensions to safety employees.

There is no way to fix the problem without restructuring the pension program for all public employees. Paying down the unfunded liability will prolong the bleeding.

Unfortunately for the taxpayers, the public-employee unions and lobbies are deeply embedded with the very politicians who could repair the problem.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like