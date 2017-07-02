Public-sector pensions are a real problem

Unfortunately for the taxpayers, the public-employee unions and lobbies are deeply embedded with the very politicians who could repair the problem.

I just finished reading your recent editorial, “Pension reform.” As a retired firefighter, I agree with you 100 percent. Public employee pensions are out of control and unsustainable. There is no justification for 80 percent, 90 percent or 100 percent pensions to safety employees.

There is no way to fix the problem without restructuring the pension program for all public employees. Paying down the unfunded liability will prolong the bleeding.

