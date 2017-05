JESSICA EBELHAR/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Why in the world would you run — on the first page — the details of how to apply the “lateral vascular neck restraint,” which was used to recently kill someone (“Dispute on hold fatality,” Tuesday Review-Journal)? Don’t you think that young or stupid people are now trying this hold all over the city, in the schools, at “play,” on the street and probably in their homes?

If someone wanted to find out the details, they could “Google” it. We don’t need to see instructions in the morning paper.