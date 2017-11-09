Punishment for Bowe Berghdal is a joke

Bergdahl should be going to prison instead of receiving a slap on the hands.

An American serviceman deserts his post and is captured by the Taliban. America does not deal with terrorists, yet Barack Obama trades five terrorists from Gitmo to get this deserter back. (Why was this allowed to happen?)

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to the charges against him. The sentence handed down for his crimes — a reduction in grade to private and a dishonorable discharge — was a joke. It is stated that he is appealing the reduction in pay. The sentence is also an insult to the people put in harm’s way searching for this individual.

Bergdahl should be going to prison instead of receiving a slap on the hands. As an individual who wore the uniform of this country, I feel this lack of punishment is a joke.