Quality of service another reason for energy choice

For the 55 years of our marriage, our account with NV Energy was in my husband David’s name. So when he passed two years ago, I had to switch the account to my name. Almost two years and several termination notices later, I’m just now getting my on-time monthly payments credited to the correct account. It took so many calls to NV Energy’s customer service to resolve the problem of transferring the account.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the 55 years of our marriage, our account with NV Energy was in my husband David’s name. So when he passed two years ago, I had to switch the account to my name. Almost two years and several termination notices later, I’m just now getting my on-time monthly payments credited to the correct account. It took so many calls to NV Energy’s customer service to resolve the problem of transferring the account.

If I experienced all these frustrations with my cell phone provider or cable company, I could just switch. But with electricity, I can’t — not unless Ballot Question 3 passes in November.