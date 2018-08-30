Question all about casino giants getting even with NV Energy

The Review-Journal reported Saturday that the Nevada Resort Association has announced its support of Question 3 to allow residential electric customers the right to choose their own energy provider. MGM, Wynn and data company Switch have paid more than $100 million to NV Energy in the past several years to leave. An association representative states the NRA wants state residents to have the same right to choose their energy provider.

Excuse me while I shun such altruism. I resent being used as a pawn in the NRA’s revenge fight against NV Energy. I have been skeptical of the proposed savings. I did as suggested and checked the facts.

In Nevada, we pay about 12.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. I entered a random Houston ZIP code and found several plans. It’s like choosing a cellphone plan. One offered 9.9 cents a kw/hr, but you have to buy in blocks of 1,000 kw/hrs, so if you go over one hour, you pay double, and you lose any unused power. Another quoted 11.5 cents, but that was for exactly 2,000 kw/hrs. The rate went up for less — apartment dwellers beware — and was 13.5 cents for the excess over 2,000. So we might save a penny per hour. Or, more likely, get tangled up into paying more.

This latest announcement convinced me that this is not about me and all about getting even with NV Energy. I will vote against this and urge others to do the same.