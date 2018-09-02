Questioning the Clark County School District’s new discipline policy

Your Aug. 25 article on school discipline was very interesting. For some reason, the Clark County School District does not want some students to be held responsible for crimes, such as trespassing, disturbing the peace, obstruction, resisting an officer (this one can be deadly), petty larceny, truancy and destruction of school property.

But if young people do not learn when they are students that these are crimes, when are they supposed to learn that these are crimes for which they will be held responsible in the real world?