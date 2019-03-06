Questioning the value of NASA, space exploration?

The International Space Station, photographed from the space shuttle Atlantis, on July 19, 2011. (MUST CREDIT: NASA)

In response to Chris Corbin’s Monday letter asking why so much money is spent on NASA and other space programs:

Camera phones, scratch resistant lenses, CAT scans, LEDs, land mine removal, athletic shoes, foil blankets, water purification systems, dust busters, ear thermometers, home insulation, the jaws of life, wireless headsets, memory foam, freeze-dried food, adjustable smoke alarms, enriched baby formula, artificial limbs, the computer mouse and portable computers. These are just some of the “things” that people have gotten from space missions. The innovation that was needed to get pictures and moon rocks has created standard everyday items that we take for granted.