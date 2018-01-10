Questions about the Trump dossier, Russia probe

Does Robert Mueller’s refusal to investigate Democrats constitute obstruction of justice? What is the difference between refusing to investigate and conducting a “cover-up”?

Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In response to articles in the Saturday paper on the Mueller investigation and the Trump dossier:

The now-famous dossier was paid for by the Democratic National Committee. How much did it pay? Who signed the check? When did this happen? To whom was the check made out? Did Christopher Steele take all of the money to Russia? Did he keep a percentage for himself? Did FBI officials know the dossier was fabricated when they used it to get warrants to tap the Trump campaign’s telephones?

Does Robert Mueller’s refusal to investigate Democrats constitute obstruction of justice? What is the difference between refusing to investigate and conducting a “cover-up”? If we can’t find one person to investigate both parties equally, let’s appoint a Republican to investigate the Democrats. How about Rudy Giuliani? You can bet there wouldn’t be a cover-up.

The standard applied to Gen. Michael Flynn needs to be applied to both parties: No more immunity for everyone involved, as James Comey granted; no more interviews without placing the individual under oath; and legal action against anyone caught lying.

Mr. Mueller has, or did have, a reputation for integrity. If collusion fails to swing the election, isn’t it still criminal? I would love to live in a country where laws are applied to both parties equally. Maybe one day …