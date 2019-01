President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Some questions to all people who support Donald Trump and, in particular, to Wayne Allyn Root, who is such an acolyte of the president: Would you want your child to behave like Mr. Trump? Would you want him to treat you as he treats almost everyone except his family members?

Would you want Mr. Trump to be as honest with you as he is with almost everyone? Would you lend such a child money and expect it to be paid back?