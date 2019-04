Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., left. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This racism in politics is a two-edged sword. Kamala Harris is proud to hire “women of color.” It is a feature of her campaign. Yet if Elizabeth Warren said “hiring women who are white” was a feature of her campaign, she would be sent to a mental institution.

Please, can we just be Americans and get our jobs the old-fashioned way by being qualified?