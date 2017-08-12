ad-fullscreen
Letters

Raider parking garage a good idea

Donald Kaminski Las Vegas
August 11, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to the Tuesday letter from Phoebe Dinsmore about parking at Raider games when the new stadium is built (“Parking lots”): The writer has a good idea about building a parking garage for “a few million more.”

Just don’t make me pay for it.

 

