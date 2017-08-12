Raider parking garage a good idea

In response to the Tuesday letter from Phoebe Dinsmore about parking at Raider games when the new stadium is built (“Parking lots”): The writer has a good idea about building a parking garage for “a few million more.”
Just don’t make me pay for it.
