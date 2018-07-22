Raider stadium seat licensing fees are an affront to Las Vegans

This will be a win-win for the Raiders and a loss for the Las Vegas taxpayer.

Taxpayers pay $750 million for stadium construction subsidies, and the Raiders receive $160 million for seat licenses. This a joke on the people of Las Vegas.

An NFL team just sold for $2.2 billion. Why are the taxpayers in this city laying out any amount to bring an NFL team to Las Vegas? Then the team turns around and wants you to spend up to $75,000 just for a reservation.

This is Steve Sisolak’s baby, and he is the one benefiting by this project at the expense of taxpayers. Raider President Marc Badain backs him for governor and attended a fundraising event for him a couple of months back.

