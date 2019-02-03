Raising money for the socialist utopia won’t be hard

Your Jan. 25 editorial speaks about the difficulty of fulfilling socialist promises. Actually, it’s just a matter of raising money, which is certainly doable.

The general public is not put off by 70 percent tax rates because that tax rate would be paid by someone else. And since we have a democracy, the voters will eventually start voting themselves health care, free college education and the like. Unfortunately, even a 70 percent tax rate will not raise enough money.

But actually raising the needed funding is not that tough. All that’s needed is an ad valorem tax on all purchases. If the socialists could keep their fingers out of the capitalist enterprises that create the wealth, it could work out fine. We would just be turning over our health care and higher education to the government. And what could go wrong there?