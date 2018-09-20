Ralenkotter’s deal a ripoff no matter how you slice it

Should we, the taxpayers, feel grateful that Rossi Ralenkotter received only $455,000 in severance, instead of the $1.2 million he sought? As reported in Monday’s “Ex-LVCVA leader sought PTO payout” article, he wanted a $180,000 consulting contract, but he was awarded a consulting gig worth $270.000. He also got a $132,000 bonus for 2017. Does the consulting fee include training on how to steal and then lie about it? Ralenkotter is another “entitled” public servant who went for the big bucks.