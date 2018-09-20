Letters

Ralenkotter’s deal a ripoff no matter how you slice it

Darlene Nix Henderson
September 19, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Should we, the taxpayers, feel grateful that Rossi Ralenkotter received only $455,000 in severance, instead of the $1.2 million he sought? As reported in Monday’s “Ex-LVCVA leader sought PTO payout” article, he wanted a $180,000 consulting contract, but he was awarded a consulting gig worth $270.000. He also got a $132,000 bonus for 2017. Does the consulting fee include training on how to steal and then lie about it? Ralenkotter is another “entitled” public servant who went for the big bucks.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like