Ramirez cartoon on U.S. Space Force was right on

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Michael Ramirez’s Nov. 1 editorial cartoon on the proposed new bureaucracy, the U.S. Space Force, was 100 percent spot on. Having worked 12 years in the Department of Defense’s inspector general’s office, I know this bureaucracy will take on a life of its own and cost billions in tax dollars.

Starting another military branch will require thousands of new civilian employees and too many new generals. Soon, another bureaucracy will be sucking up wasted tax dollars.

Please, Mr. Trump, incorporate the new mission in an existing military branch and save some tax dollars. Thanks to Mr. Ramirez for pointing this out.