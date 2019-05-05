Read by 3 is a complicated issue

(Getty Images)

Steve Sebelius’s April 14 column “Don’t gut Read by 3!” oversimplifies the complex issue of retaining students in the third grade. The author makes the argument that school systems are advancing third-grade students who are not proficient in reading simply because educators are worried about hurting the students’ feelings or self-esteem. The author fails to account for research that demonstrates mixed results in retaining students.

Most experts agree on one point: The best solution is to provide interventions such as summer school, before- and after-school programs or additional help during the school day. We need to identify struggling readers early in their education and provide targeted, research-based interventions. Each situation should be treated on a case-by-case basis — something the current Read by 3 law does not allow. Principals, teachers and parents should make the decision on behalf of their child, not a single score on a test.

Assembly Bill 289 would provide a literacy strategist to every elementary school. Right now, school districts are forced to compete for funds for literacy specialists through a grant process, which delays additional supports that students need to improve. The bill also acknowledges that we can’t advance nonproficient students without providing them with additional supports so they can accelerate. Students who are moved forward to the fourth grade despite a lack of proficiency would receive additional literacy interventions through the fifth grade under this bill.

Yes, it is critical that students be able to read by the third grade so they do not fall behind in their future studies. However, let’s not treat all students with a one-size-fits-all solution. Our kids have only one shot at school. Let’s provide them with the supports they need to succeed, and let the people closest to the students make the best decisions on their behalf.