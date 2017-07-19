Recent golf course closures leave more than residents in a bind

But the ones caught in the cross fire are the innocent animals who are being victimized.

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

In Southern Nevada, developers are purchasing golf courses and doing dirty things to “strong arm” the nearby residents. The fight is between the developers, who want to build on the golf courses, and the homeowners, who bought in golf course communities to enjoy the views, nature and golf.

But the ones caught in the cross fire are the innocent animals who are being victimized.

These animals made these grounds their habitat. These habitats were created as part of many agreements that allowed the development of these large communities, and golf courses. They were fully approved by local government agencies.

Now, water has been cut off and the animals are scrambling — many to their deaths. Vehicles driving nearby have to swerve to avoid hitting these creatures as the rabbits and cats scramble to find water. All because a developer turned water off when he did not have to.

Coyotes follow small animals. Animals are coming to homes looking for shade, water and food. The coyotes are now closer to homes. Homeowners are finding everything on their properties, including scorpions, dead rabbits in their pools, and big, old tortoises coming to residential properties trying to survive.

During monsoon season in Las Vegas, I find this situation critical. The animals and the homeowners are now in an emergency situation sitting in the middle of fire hazards with a lethal combination of lightening and dead grass.

I think this situation is beyond the local leadership. State agencies need to step in. We are talking about fire hazards affecting many homes on several golf courses in Southern Nevada. Animals are dying because of this by the minute.

Going forward, I hope developers and buyers of golf course communities will tighten their CC&Rs. But I also ask that the state Wildlife Commission look at this issue.