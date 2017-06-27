Reflex opposition to Yucca Mountain project is foolish

The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Your Thursday editorial on Yucca Mountain was spot-on. As a resident for more than 50 years, I can’t name an elected official or appointed bureaucrat from Nevada who espoused the benefits to our state if we had the “nuke dump.”

The governor’s April 21 letter regurgitated the same 30-year-old line: “The state of Nevada opposes the project based on scientific, technical and legal merits.” Well, demanding that something is 100 percent safe for thousands of years is ludicrous. Stating that, “No amount of monetary benefits can compensate for the coerced selection of an unsafe site” is nothing more than a scare tactic.

How about some focus on benefits such as helping our country or increasing the number of highly educated and experienced scientific and technical personnel and their families in Nye County? Do we have any elected officials in this state who will speak out in favor of Yucca Mountain? Aren’t we Nevadans known to take chances? Battle Born.