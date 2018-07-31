Regardless of party affiliation, can’t we just support the United States?

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I don’t want you to know whether I am a Democrat or a Republican. I want you to know that I want to protect and defend this country that I love. As Americans, we need to remember to play our part in creating and defending the greatness of our nation. We must get informed and support candidates for public office who represent our ideals instead of trying to destroy or defame those whose ideas are contrary to our own.

Let us be an example for true democracy and represent America in a manner that instills pride and not shame.