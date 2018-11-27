Wednesday’s article, “McCarran out, Reid in?” was expected. Unfortunately, it did not state that renaming McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid was the second most unpopular bill proposal during the 2017 legislative session, with 3,151 public comments against renaming McCarran and only 63 public comments in favor. Obviously, Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak and incoming Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom intend to disregard the citizens of Nevada and jam this down our throats.
Renaming airport after Harry Reid is an unpopular proposal
Why do Democrats want to shove this down our throats?
November 26, 2018 - 9:00 pm