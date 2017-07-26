ad-fullscreen
Letters

Rep. Reuben Kihuen knows a lot about ‘highly disrespectful’

Bob L. Beers Henderson
July 25, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Saturday story about Nevada’s new national monuments included this quote: “At a press conference in Las Vegas on Friday, Rep. Ruben Kihuen called it ‘highly disrespectful’ for [Interior Secretary Ryan] Zinke not to tell him about his upcoming visit or respond to a letter the congressman sent to Zinke’s office a week ago about the ongoing national monuments review.”

Perhaps Rep. Kihuen should review the last dozen or so statements he has made regarding the president and his policies. He may find that one who does nothing but degrade and attack may not be a person who is invited anywhere.

