Republic Services cuts services but keeps rates the same

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I recently received a notice from Republic Services that my twice-weekly trash pickup would be cut down to once a week. I currently pay $43.76 quarterly for the city mandated trash service. I have yet to receive an answer as to why I will still pay $43.76 quarterly while receiving only one half of the service.

I called Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony (Ward 4) for clarification. Political double talk is what I got from the staff.

Why is a monopoly such as Republic Services allowed to pillage the Las Vegas community? When I asked if there was any oversight monitoring the operation of Republic Services, the conversation on the other side of the phone was full of stuttering and double talk.

Looks like the term “drain the swamp” isn’t for only Washington, D.C.