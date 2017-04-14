Republic Services does a great job

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In response to the Tuesday letter from Greg Bourgeois in regard to the vote to extend the city’s Republic Services contract:

I’m going to have to disagree with Mr. Bourgeois. I have never had better service in my entire life than I have had with our garbage company — and at a great price. Especially when we went to the once-a-week pickup with the new two large bins, one for recycling and one for trash.

I never recycled before and now I have more recycling material than I do trash. A lot of times I put my trash out only every two weeks. They also come by every other Tuesday to pick up large materials. Before, when they had the twice-a-week service, the crew members I had were so nice and friendly. They would stop and talk with you.

So I say this was a good extension because you know what you have and it’s not broken so why try to change it? Go Republic Service.