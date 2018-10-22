Republicans capitalist, Democrats socialist?

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Ah, yes, another election season and the party shills are out in force. The blather is the Democrats are socialists and the Republicans are capitalists. Let’s look at that.

Tell me which Republican politician is advocating abandoning unemployment insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, government housing and all the socialist programs that keep hordes of Americans from starving in the streets?

Which Democratic politician is preaching a government takeover of General Electric, Apple, Shell, Disney, CBS, etc., etc., etc.?

Never happen. In either case. Politicians fool people who think they know how modern industrial states ought to work. They’ve never really thought it through.

The best illustration was in the heady days of the tea party. Conscientious supporters waved signs that said: “Keep government out of health care. Hands off my Medicare.”