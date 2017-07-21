ad-fullscreen
Letters

Republicans, Democrats and fiscal solvency

Jon Joseph Las Vegas
July 20, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Monday editorial about the fiscal condition of states: Red states solvent. Blue states broke. I’m shocked.

