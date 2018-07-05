Republicans have rigged the game in their favor

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

The American people need to recognize that our election system and decisions made by Republicans are stealing the results. The Electoral College cost Al Gore and Hillary Clinton the presidency. Republican control of many state legislatures has given us gerrymandered congressional districts and more voter suppression laws. And, thanks to the refusal of Republicans to consider the eminently qualified Merrick Garland, we now have a Supreme Court stacked in favor of conservatives.

Voting is important, but all votes are not equal. It depends on where the voter lives. It’s time to reform the system and get rid of the Electoral College.