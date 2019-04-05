In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mueller is set to reveal more details about his Russia investigation as he faces court deadlines in the cases of two men who worked closely with President Donald Trump. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP File)

The Starr report was released on Sept. 11, 1998. The members of a Republican Congress all received copies in a three volume set that day. Attorney General Janet Reno did not write a report on the investigation regarding her “opinion.”

Four days later, the report was released online to the public. Every salacious detail was exposed, right down to the color of a dress.

The Republicans set this precedent. We need them to be as gracious to President Donald Trump as they were to President Bill Clinton. And, in any event — if anyone wonders — Mr. Clinton did an excellent job on the economy. He dug us out of a horrible deflationary period, business was booming and wages rose. Plus, he paid off the deficit.

Donald J. Trump was declaring his fourth or fifth bankruptcy by then.