Residents turn out to oppose city Las Vegas annexation effort

City Council needs to understand how additional regulations and other changes would affect our rural way of life.

Patrick Connolly

County residents weren’t the only ones expressing disdain at a recent Las Vegas City Council meeting I attended and that the Review-Journal covered (“County residents voice contempt for city annexation proposal,” Tuesday). One of the hundred or so passionate speakers opposing the annexation explained he did not want to be under city regulations and costs imposed for the many animals he keeps on his county land. He quoted from the city website, which states residents must purchase a license for pets.

Councilwoman Michelle Fiore responded to this protester saying she has two dogs that aren’t licensed and declared that folks don’t understand, “We have code enforcement, right, and just because there’s rules on the books doesn’t mean they’re enforced.” The almost-capacity crowd of county residents at City Hall loudly expressed shock, astonished by her confession and seeming disregard for city rules.

If these rules were enforced for the council members, they might be better able to understand county residents’ concerns about additional regulations and the other changes annexation would bring to our rural way of life.