Respecting debate on America’s college campuses

Regarding “Bannon still on for one festival, out of another” (Review-Journal, September 5), the article stated that Steve Bannon’s invitation to speak at the New Yorker festival was withdrawn because of threats by Jim Carrey and other “elites” but was still on at a festival hosted by The Economist.

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview in Washington on Aug. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Economist, a left-leaning magazine, will host Mr. Bannon at their “Open Future” gathering headed by editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes.

In her statement Ms. Beddoes rejected the threats from the left while stating, “The future of open societies will not be secured by like-minded people speaking to each other in an echo chamber, but by subjecting ideas and individuals from all sides to rigorous questioning and debate.”

What a breath of fresh air from the left. Is it possible that professors might even end college echo chambers and allow students to debate?