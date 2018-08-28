Review-Journal column increasing workload for special-ed teachers was spot on

Regarding Amelelia Pak-Harvey’s Saturday column about the workload increase on special-ed teachers: I am a support-staff employee working with a resource teacher in third, fourth and fifth grade. We currently have 24 students. Ms. Pak-Harvey’s article is spot on.

Special-ed teachers don’t teach anymore. They do paperwork and make schedules to maintain the minutes these students are required by law to have and test. I am not a licensed employee so, by law, I can’t test students, do the required paperwork or hold the parent conferences. In short, I prepare work for our students with the supervision of the teacher. Resource teachers in my school are also pulled away to deal with students when there is a disciplinary problem or a runner.

All teachers are being stretched to the limit. We have good teachers in the district — if only they were able to teach.