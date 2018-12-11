Review-Journal columnist acts the Grinch

Do you think the irony is lost on Victor Joecks? He writes a Grinchy column on Sunday telling parents to “Tell kids the truth about Santa Claus,” yet he supports the current occupant of the White House, who lies with every breath.

Do you think the irony is lost on Victor Joecks? He writes a Grinchy column on Sunday telling parents to “Tell kids the truth about Santa Claus,” yet he supports the current occupant of the White House, who lies with every breath.

The former “fib” has an air of fantasy and wonderment for children. The latter Nixonian lies alienate world allies, deceive naive voters and will eventually plunge the country into a recession or depression.

Makes you wonder just how badly Mr. Joecks was hurt as a child.