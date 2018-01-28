Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root sows divisiveness

Just like Donald Trump, he just wants anything that was Obama gone.

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allen Root is so partisan and short-sighted that it should embarrass those on the right. He supports the jailing of opposition parties. That is what countries with tin-pot dictators do.

Has Mr. Root heard about the investigation into Russian meddling in our election? Does he care? Does he care that Donald Trump has filled his administration with former lobbyists who are getting anything they want? Does he care about the protection of our environment? No. Just like Donald Trump, he just wants anything that was Obama gone.

Does he base his decisions on what is good for America, or is it all partisan politics? If Obama did it, it must be wrong. Mr. Root helps divide America.