Review-Journal columnist’s views on Donald Trump read like a fairy tale

Donald Trump

When I was a child, my mother would read me the tales penned by the brothers Grimm. Probably the most famous fairy tales ever written. So how wonderful is it that the Review-Journal has now resurrected those stories in the form of Wayne Allyn Root? Who knew the Grimms had a third brother?

As an octogenarian, I do find myself confused at times when Mr. Root reaches somewhat strange conclusions not quite borne out in the real world. I particularly enjoyed Mr. Root’s April 20 column in which he congratulated Mr. Trump on his “fantastic” first 100 days in office. Makes you wonder about the next 100. Do they get to be super-duper fantastic?

Despite Mr. Root’s sweeping claims, I am an Air Force veteran who does not “love” Mr. Trump. I also am one whom Mr. Root sees as “taking out of the system.” I receive a Social Security stipend and am enrolled in Medicare, as well. And, as a veteran, the state of Nevada allows me a tax exemption on either my property tax or automobile registration. The Korean GI Bill paid for my undergraduate and graduate college degrees. My first house was financed through a VA loan. That’s a lot of taking.

In return I paid my share of payroll withholding and income taxes without complaint, and we do pay a monthly premium for Medicare.

Fortunately I can still recognize a fairy tale when I see it and Mr. Root’s imagination is right up there with the best. Thank you Review-Journal for keeping the genre alive.