Henderson Township Constable Earl Mitchell. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kudos to the journalists and editors of the Review-Journal for exposing Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell. However bloated his initial annual salary of $200,000, it apparently wasn’t enough for him. He is charged with taking it upon himself to misuse taxpayer funds to enjoy his penchant for gambling and fine food.

Keep up the good work. There are other Mitchells around here. Please expose them as well. We deserve to know.