Review-Journal editorial on solar plant right on point

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegass88s

Excellent job on your Wednesday editorial “Future of subsidized solar plant appears bleak.” It’s unbelievable how the environmental impacts of solar plants such as Crescent Dunes (salt poured on the desert floor) and Ivanpah (dead birds) have been given a pass by the politicians and public. Taxpayer dollars have just been thrown at undeserving projects without proper scrutiny.

Please continue to expose the realities of renewable energy technologies. They’re not at all what most want to believe.