Review-Journal provides a vital service to the Las Vegas community

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

It has been a pleasant surprise to see the Review-Journal do what our Founding Fathers desired when they gave the press valuable freedoms and heavy responsibilities. Participation in the Sunshine Project is a natural step to follow up the great investigative work of past couple of years by RJ reporters, staff and editors (“Transparency lacking in Nevada government,” Sunday Review-Journal).

We, the voters, know so little about the character of politicians for whom we vote, and we are unfamiliar with the workings of government agencies. That makes the heavy lifting of ensuring transparency very necessary and important.

I have been a reader of the Review-Journal for more than three decades. As a moderate and independent, I often get annoyed with the newspaper. But the exemplary journalism of late — on issues such as the investigative work for the Oct. 1 terrorist massacre, the Raiders move, Steve Wynn’s trouble, the convention authority’s waste and neglect and corruption of public servants — should make all Las Vegans happy. Keep up the good work.