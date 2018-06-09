Review-Journal stories on where candidates stand is a boon to voters

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Thank you for publishing the occasional feature showing where the Democratic and Republican candidates stand on the issues. It’s very helpful to the voters. It’s the issues that matter to most voters, especially the nonpartisans who are not affiliated with a particular party but care about the direction in which those elected will lead our state.

The mudslinging expensive TV ads are misleading. They are also a turnoff and tune-out for me and most of the other voters. Again, the issues are what matter.

I look forward to the day when campaign financing reform is enacted so that everybody running for office — not just the candidates with the most influential backers — has an even chance to win.