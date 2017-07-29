ad-fullscreen
Letters

Review-Journal story on Frank Viola brought back sweet memories

Natalie L. Tyrrell North Las Vegas
July 28, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Thank you for your recent story on Frank Viola, former Minnesota Twins pitcher and 1987 World Series MVP (“51s’ Frank Viola relishes reunions of ‘87 World Series champion Twins,” July 21 Review-Journal).

During the 1987 baseball season, I was a law student at the University of Minnesota, which was within walking distance of the Metrodome. I had the good fortune to attend many games that magical season which culminated in the Twins becoming the World Series champions. Frank’s pitching was key to that ultimate victory.

The Las Vegas 51s players and fans are lucky to have Frank here as their pitching coach. My son and I caught him before one of the games last season, and we talked about baseball and Minnesota. He happily signed a baseball for my Twins collection. It sits right next to my Kirby Puckett signed ball.

That Twins team 30 years ago was amazing.

